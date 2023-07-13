Abdulkarim reveals what students must do to avoid jail  

The Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has inaugurated the EFCC Integrity Club at Merecer International Academy, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking at the event, the Acting Executive Chairman, Abdulkarim Chukkol, charged the students to stay away from corruption.

“It can lead you to jail; learn to tell the truth and be good ambassadors as members of EFCC Integrity Club”, he said.

Chukkol who spoke through Superintendent of EFCC, Akpos Deborah Mezeh-Ekisowei, Head, Public Affairs Department, Port Harcourt Zonal Command said the purpose of the Integrity Club is to promote the right attitude among members both in the school environment and at home.

Speaking through one of the teachers, Miss Sinclair Yienmienebi, the Director General of the school, Temple Odoko thanked the EFCC for choosing Merecer International Academy for the inauguration of the Integrity Club.

“I want to say thank you for bringing integrity club to Merecer International Academy, at least, not all schools will have this opportunity. We say thank you very much and we shall continue to work with the members of the EFCC to fight corruption”, he said.

Miss Favour Leslie, a student and president of the EFCC Integrity Club, said she was glad to be elected president of the club and that being the president, she will ensure good morals among club members and the school as a whole

Fifty nine students took oath of service at the event.