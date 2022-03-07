Abba Kyari Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Trafficking Charges As Court Adjourns Bail Application Hearing

The Federal High Court Abuja on Monday adjourned till March 14, to hear the bail applications of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari and other 6 defendants.

It also ordered that they should be remanded in the custody of the NDLEA.

The court also fixed March 28 for review of facts on the defendants that pleaded not guilty.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, had arraigned DCP, Abba Kyari, before the Federal High Court in Abuja alongside other six defendants on alleged drug Trafficking charges.

Kyari, who was brought to the Federal High Court by armed operatives of the agency, covered his face with white handkerchief to avoid being caught by the galaxy of cameras positioned outside the court.

When the trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite ordered the eight-count charge to be read to the defendants, Kyari and his police co-defendants, pleaded not guilty to an eight-count charge the NDLEA preferred against him and six others including ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu.

However, the 6th and 7th defendants, Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who are civilians pleaded guilty to count five, six and seven.

After taking of plea, Abba Kyari’s counsel, Kanu Agabi along with counsel to other defendants in the matter, asked the court to admit their clients to bail.

Agabi, SAN, prayed the court to allow Kyari to remain in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, pending the hearing and determination of his fresh application for bail.

The court however adjourned till March 14, 2022, to hear the bail applications.

Speaking to journalists after the court session, Kyari’s counsel, Agabi said the concern of the defendant’s legal team at the time, is securing the bail of their clients, saying they will argue their bail application at the next adjournment.

On some other co-defendants pleading guilty to drug offences, Agabi insisted that his client did not plead guilty to any offence, saying what happens to the others who pleaded guilty, is at the discretion of the court.