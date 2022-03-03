Abaribe is a Defender of the Oppressed – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe as a fearless leader and a pillar of defense for the oppressed in Nigeria.

This development was contained in a birthday congratulatory statement by the party.

The PDP, in the statement which was signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said “Senator Abaribe is a dogged, outspoken and unrelenting fighter for the establishment of democratic tenets of freedom, justice, equity, mutual respect, Due Process, Rule of Law and Constitutional Federalism in our country.

“Over the years, Senator Abaribe has distinguished himself as a very humble, honest, humane and highly organized administrator; a very articulate communicator, courageous lawmaker and determined democrat, who continues to make inestimable contributions towards the unity, stability and development of our nation.

“Our Party is indeed proud of Senator Abaribe’s exceptional forthrightness in leading the Senate Minority Caucus to firmly confront injustice and bad governance by persistently putting the inefficient, insensitive and incompetent All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government on its toes in the interest of the nation.

“The PDP notes with satisfaction, Senator Abaribe’s sense of patriotism in leading the PDP Caucus in the Senate to resist the shenanigans of the APC and ensured the successful amendment of the Electoral Act to further guarantee free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

“Senator Abaribe’s untiring role with other PDP leaders to ensure the stability and growth of our Party especially in the mission to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from the misrule of the APC is commendable and outstanding.

“The PDP congratulates Senator Abaribe on this remarkable milestone and prays to God to grant him many more years in good health in the service of our dear fatherland.”