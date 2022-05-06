A$AP Rocky Proposes to Rihanna with Diamond Grills in his mouth 

It has been raining love and wedding bells in the celebrity world this year, especially in the music industry. Love to see it!

It looks like we got another incoming as American rapper and singer, A$AP Rocky proposing to Rihanna in his new single music video.

His new single titled “D.M.B.” which stands for “Dat’s My Bitch,” makes headlines with no doubt going to Rihanna, who stars in the video and is making her first appearance in a music-related video in years.

The video is described as “an ode to the classic love story, with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances.”

Few minutes into the video, there’s a close-up of Rocky’s mouth smiling to reveal a grill that says “MARRY ME?” The camera swings to Rihanna, who also has a grill on reading “I DO.” The video proceeds to what appears to be their wedding, with Rocky in a classy suit and Rihanna in a lovely red dress, albeit in the humble setting of what looks like a project hallway.

There are also scenes of Rihanna smoking a blunt, but the announcement notes that the video was shot in New York last summer, presumably before she was pregnant with the child that she and Rocky are expecting imminently.

The clip closes with some ambitious special effects at the end, with a slow-motion jerkily-cut series of images that act as a kind of summary of the video and the characters’ love story.

