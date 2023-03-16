Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has queried the growing trend of women asking their husbands to choose between them and the men’s mothers.

In a post on Facebook, Omokri argued that a woman who loves a man will not ask him to choose between her and his mother.

He clarified that the mother and the wife have their special place in the man’s life.

He wrote:

Dear husbands,

If your wife truly loves you, she will never tell you to choose between her and your mother. You can’t say you love honey, but you hate the bee. The only reason honey exists is because the bee produced it. The only reason your wife calls you honey is because your mum produced you! If you want to eat goat meat, you must accept that it can be smelly. But you don’t tell the goat to choose between its smell and you eating it. You just eat it, because it is delicious. So, why must a wife ask her handsome husband to choose between her and his mother?

32 total views, 32 views today