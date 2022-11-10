The gubernatorial poll is scheduled to hold in Lagos State like in many states of the federation in February next year. The Lagos guber election is going to be contested fiercely between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). An incumbent APC Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is up against the Oxford University-trained convener of the Lagos4Lagos political Movement, Dr. Olajide Adeniran, better known as Jandor. Jandor’s running mate is one Nollywood actress and business tycoon called Funke Akindele.

Asiwaju Tinubu waxed dictatorial, omnipotent and godfatherly recently when he dismissed the woman asking his supporters not to even mention her name in his majestic presence. Asiwaju could be brought down from his high horse, demystified, when Jandor defeats his minion and dock him for his many economic crimes against the State.

The State of aquatic splendour (Lagos) happens to be a rich state; it is economically viable. It accommodates almost every ethnic group and religion in the country. You can easily see a Fulani man rearing his cattles in Agege or Mushin or Hausa man riding ‘Okada’ from Ajangbadi to Abule-Egba. Or an Igboman dominating business in Idumota or Trade Fair complex. You can see an Ijaw man fishing or a Tiv man engaging in one economic activity or the other.

Of course, Yorubas dominate the landscape as the land belongs to them! They are ‘forced’ to be accommodating and friendly because they have no other choice. Given the fact that Lagos was once the federal capital and an economic melting-pot many non-Yorubas flocked there to eke out a living.

Ever since Asiwaju Tinubu governed Lagos for eight years the state has been turned into a Tinubu empire generating billions of Naira monthly for BAT and his large army of cronies and crooks. Since he left Alausa Government House Tinubu has made sure that his godfather profile endures. He single-handedly got Babatunde Raji Fashola elected and re-elected. After Fashola (now Minister) Asiwaju went for Akinwunmi Ambode. Ambode could only govern for four years as his attempts at re-election were frustrated by the godfather!

Enter the incumbent, Sanwo-Olu! The current Governor has not performed anything stellar administratively. He has tried his best but whether he deserves a second term is left for Lagosians to decide. Since he is not ‘independent’, rather dependent on Tinubu as it were, it goes without saying that his re-election could be considered a foregone conclusion. On paper he might be the favourite given BAT’s mighty influence and filthy lucre but anything is possible in politics Nigeriana.

If BAT and his ‘BATists’ fail to ‘fly’ in Lagos and Abuja suffering double defeats, gubernatorial and presidential, he might be forced to commit suicide! Or better still, he might be subjected to a stroke attack as the consequences of defeat may take a huge toll on him and his fragile health profile.

If the humongous fiscal resources Tinubu still loots indirectly from his stooges in Lagos is invested elsewhere (in infrastructure development for example) then Lagos could rival Seoul, Singapore or Sao Paulo in terms of mega-city status; in terms of socio-economic development.

Breaking the hold of godfatherism in Lagos is not an easy task from every stretch of imagination. And killing the godfather politically (or the syndrome in its entirety) remains a tough and rough task demanding extraordinary mass mobilization and financial resources. But we hold that it is not an impossible adventure!

Jandor possesses what it takes to upturn the Apple cart in Lagos come February. With Mrs Akindele as his running mate the ticket could not have been better planned. But BAT and his unruly crowd are underestimating the woman talking trash towards her. If her success in Nollywood and business are positive indications worth taking into account then she might help Jandor dethrone Sanwo-Olu and his principal in Bourdillon.

Listening to Jandor’s media outings and interviews the young man cast an image of a brilliant mind brimming with courage and supreme confidence. His demeanour betrays no fear! If intrepidity and confidence are what is required to defeat Tinubu mob in Lagos then Jandor can do it! It takes absolute determination and belief in oneself for one to topple the Tinubu guber dynasty in Lagos.

Godfathers come and go. (Remember the late Lamidi Adedibu and his all-powerful ‘amala’ politics in Oyo State?) Everything has an expiry date! The Tinubu factor in Lagos politics is experiencing its last phase. By the time he gets incapacitated health-wise the daunting task of retaking Lagos must have begun in earnest. We foresee that happening sooner in 2023 or later post-2023.

It is not an impossible mission to defeat the Tinubu criminal gang in Lagos. Sir Michael Otedola, late, showed the way, way back in 1992 when he was elected on the platform of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) as the Governor of Lagos. He was the father of the oil and gas billionaire, Femi Otedola. If the late Otedola could do it against the odds then Jandor can do it despite the mounting odds and challenges.

For the naysayers (including the PDP’s Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State) Jandor stands no chance of unseating the incumbent. Jandor is impressive and effective in his campaign tours. He delivers on his defiant speeches and interviews scoring good points on his programmes of governance. We have no doubt that Jandor would do better than Sanwo-Olu as Lagos Governor.

This is a vote for Jandor in Lagos! We wish him well as he tries to wrestle power from the godfather and his godson. With faith and hard work it can be done! The ‘miracle’ can be achieved without MC Oluomo and his gang of ‘agberos’! The millions of ‘area boys’ lined up for battle may take Asiwaju’s money and still vote Jandor!

Like Jimi Agbaje before him (who tried and failed) Jandor is up against history, remaking Lagos by taking it back from oppressors and criminals led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It shall be well with Lagos and Lagosians!

SOC Okenwa

soco_abj_2006_rci@hotmail.fr