Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has claimed that a university lecturer told him he was paid just 40k and not even “half salary.”

Sani stated this in a tweet on his official handle on Tuesday.

The Federal Government, in an apparent move in line with its ‘no work no pay policy, paid members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) half of their salaries for October only.

On February 14, 2022, ASUU embarked on strike and suspended it on October 14. While the strike lasted, the government insisted that lecturers would not be paid for the period of the strike.

According to Sani, the unnamed lecturer reached out to him after his last tweet, to inform him that he was paid that amount of salary.

The former lawmaker lamented that no clerk or gardener in the presidential villa or National Assembly is being paid such a paltry sum.

He wrote, “After my last tweet, a University lecturer called me to tell me that he was paid 40k and not “half salary”; No Clerk or Gardener in the Presidential villa or National Assembly is being paid such a paltry sum.”

Recall that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday said that efforts by the Nigerian government were on to find a lasting solution to fresh concerns raised by the university lecturers.

Gbajabiamila made this known while appealing to the members of ASUU to remain calm given their latest outcry over the half salary paid to them in October.

Members of ASUU were said to have expressed bewilderment at receiving a half salary for October.

The Nigerian government later explained the reason for the payment of half salary to lecturers claiming they were paid for the number of days they worked in October.