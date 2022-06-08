Wednesday, June 8, 2022
A U.S. court has granted a warrant to seize Roman Abramovich’s two luxurious planes worth $410m

A U.S. court has granted a warrant to seize Roman Abramovich's two luxurious planes worth $410m

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

A court in the U.S. has granted warrants to seize two amenity planes belonging to Roman Abramovich who is under sanctions imposed on him due to his involvement in the Russia/Ukraine war. The two planes are a Boeing 787 Dreamliner—a cutting-edge aircraft used by many of the world’s top airlines worth $350m (£280m) and a $60m (£48m) Gulf stream G650ER, according to Sky News.

The government currently can’t get their hold on the planes, as they don’t know where the planes are kept. The U.K. Department of Justice officials said the jets were not in their custody and declined to say if they knew their location.

According to UK authorities, the Gulf stream had flown from Istanbul to Moscow on 12 March, left the following day for Tel Aviv and travelled from Istanbul to Moscow again on 15 March and the Boeing flew from Dubai to Moscow on 4 March, according to the Department of Commerce.

The flights took place when the sanctions had been imposed, so for Abramovich to use them he would have needed a licence from the government to use them. No licences were requested, and he could face a fine of up to $328,000 per flight, among other actions.

This prompted the court to place a warrant on the two planes on Monday because recent flights had violated US export controls.

The News Chronicles had earlier reported the aftermath of sanctions levelled against Mr Roman Abramovich following his linkage to President Vladimir Putin. Although he had denied such allegations and said he has no hand in Russia’s invasion.

After he was sanctioned, he handed the stewardship and care of the club to a charity organization before the UK government recently approved the club’s sales for a fee of around £4.24B and Roman will not be part of any proceedings from the club sales, according to the UK government.

