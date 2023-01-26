Could it be that Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a “Prophet” with the unction of a seer ? God sometimes speaks facts and realities through the mouths of babies, mad and foolish people, making the wisdom of the wise sometimes foolish.At some point he spoke through a donkey and would bat no eyelid to raise stones to do what men are meant to do but wouldn’t.

Prophetic words come sometimes veiled with an unconscionable time frame before its manifestation, while at another time it manifest with a speed of lightning.

I sincerely thank Sen. Ahmed Tinubu for such prophetic words recently and many more releases in the coming days and weeks most expected.

A town hall! different!… Isn’t something that should escalate the very dispising attitude many Nigerians have towards Tinubu nor become something that should attract humor, disdain and caricature on his personality. No!!

He spoke into the future, only those whose third eyes are functional would appreciate it. He saw the various Town Halls meetings, different from the uniqueness of Obi/ Ditta Town Hall meetings.

Town Hall! different! isn’t a goof on his side, it wasn’t a slip of the tongue neither was it a sign of mental disorders. Beyond all these possible human conjecturing is a divine and prophetic side of it.

When Peter rebuked Jesus for being blunt about his death, in the interim Peter was being nice and protective of the Master but beyond the immediate, right inside the future, he was an obstacle, the devil! He was rightly called so, by Jesus and he commanded him to get behind him.

Town hall! different! isn’t some sort of bala blue! Blue blue and bula ba gibberish, but a coherent expression of what he saw in the future, where Obi’ Town Hall meetings( Chatham house etc engagement) will be different from others.

Sen. Tinubu may be and emergence seer of extraordinary status , call him so, one wouldn’t get it all twisted. He peeped into the future and communicated in a very strange language alien to conventional communincation protocol .

A Town Hall! different! Since the existence of Town Hall meetings where candidates seeking for election as Nigeria President come to answer questions, never have we had it different before now.

Obi came and revolutionized the entire perception. He stepped into the space of campaigns and turned it into a Town Hall! different. He brought life and makes his engagement filled with facts, reality and Data. He came into the Town Hall and made a positive difference that makes others shiver.

When Tinubu went to Chatham house and delegated all his questions to aids and foot armies to answer, it was indeed a Town Hall! Different!!. When Obi went there for same purpose, his brilliant performance was also a Town hall! Different .

The Town Hall! Different! of Tinubu is characterized with Bala blue! Blue-blue and bula ba packages while Obi’s is more of facts, data etc and their verification and confirmation have ever proven otherwise.

Town Hall! Different!! Is the hallmark of this year’s election. Which of the Town these Town Halls! Different is your spec?

Jarlath Opara

Jarlathuche@gmail. com