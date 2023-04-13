“Like a wise master builder I laid a foundation, and another is building on it. But each person must be careful how he builds … no one can lay a foundation other than the one which is laid, which is Jesus Christ.”—1 Corinthians 3:10–11 NASB

Imagine creating a mathematical system that remains as accepted today as it was more than 2,000 years ago! Euclid accomplished this amazing feat.

Born in Egypt around 300 BC, he developed the 13-volume Elements, which provided rules, definitions, and procedures that still ring true. It has been said that other than the Bible, this is the most translated, published, and studied book produced in the Western world.

The ruler of Egypt once asked Euclid if there were shortcuts to mastering math. Euclid said there were no shortcuts. Building a sound system depends on a solid foundation and doing everything the right way.

These same principles apply to our work, finances, health, relationships, and spiritual lives. As Paul taught, each of us needs a sturdy foundation. He declared, “No one can lay a foundation other than the one which is laid, which is Jesus Christ.” No society, nation, or person can thrive or survive without the right foundation. There are no shortcuts.

Some have abandoned biblical principles because they seem out of date. Some embrace ideas that sound attractive, unaware that they will not last. Fashions and trends will change. Movements will come and go. “The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God stands forever” (Isaiah 40:8).

Base your life on Jesus Christ and God’s unchanging Word. It works.

*Reflection Question:*

Are there biblical principles that you’re tempted to ignore? Why?

*Prayer*

Father, Your promises are true. Help me build my life on Your Word. Keep me from wandering into error. I trust in Jesus! In His name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Corinthians 3