Some stories read like real movies,

these are sagas that sneak and shudder

or stiffen one’s hair, leave one wondering,

scratching one’s head for possible inklings

until one converts into a hairless wonderer

who is not filled with approval, glee and awe.

Some stories swarm with conundrums

and controversies and complicities

like fast and frantic forthcoming films

where authors and all can be interviewed

along with the cast of the stage adaption,

queries like: is this realism or surrealism?