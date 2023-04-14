Some stories read like real movies,
these are sagas that sneak and shudder
or stiffen one’s hair, leave one wondering,
scratching one’s head for possible inklings
until one converts into a hairless wonderer
who is not filled with approval, glee and awe.
Some stories swarm with conundrums
and controversies and complicities
like fast and frantic forthcoming films
where authors and all can be interviewed
along with the cast of the stage adaption,
queries like: is this realism or surrealism?
