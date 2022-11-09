The Game of Thrones and scramble for who will sit on the Throne as Nigeria’s next president has commenced, the wolves have put on their sheep clothing, belts are being buckled, buried secrets are being unearthed, unearthed secrets are being reburied and Campaign posters and flyers are being disseminated all over the country, both online and offline, all in preparation for the 2023 Presidential election.

The question on every Nigerians mind is why the candidate of the current ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, seems unperturbed and showcasing lackluster demeanor towards the ongoing campaign processes.

He has boycotted every single political event, first the NBA(Nigerian Bar Association) conference, the ICAN (Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria) event and recently, the Sunday Debate organized by Arise Television and Centre for Democracy and Development, tagged “Arise News presidential town hall series”.

Nigerians cannot help but ponder why Bola Ahmed Tinubu has avoided all of such prestigious events Organized to serve as an uplifting platform for all Presidential aspirants.

Although Mr. Festus Keyamo, the Spokesperson of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has given a series of reasons why Bola Ahmed Tinubu failed to attend the Arise News Sunday event, however pictures of him in a party at a location supposedly close to the venue where the Arise News debate was held which surfaced online says otherwise, and Nigerians can’t help but wonder, why would Tinubu choose to attend a party rather than attend an event that would promote his Presidential aspirations?

Is Tinubu’s avoidance of such events, a situation of a Job Applicant not attending a scheduled Job interview because they deeply know they are not qualified for the Job, or is it a situation of a student not attending lectures or preparing for examinations because they have settled their Lecturers and are 100% sure they would surely pass the exams in flying colors?.