a comedian, Bobotheka was on TV,

truly his wife was glued to the TV,

the sweet TV show was beamed live,

his funniness, his feelings came alive,

in the process a hush-hush slipped out,

for words have a way of making a shout,

a swift slap was his spouse`s greeting clasp

after his TV interview in which he had a slip

about his penchant for ladies with natural hair,

the smack got him thinking of seeking an extra lair!

