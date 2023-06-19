Path The News Chronicle » Entertainment » A sneak preview of Crayon’s new album

A sneak preview of Crayon’s new album

Augustina John June 19, 2023 0
Crayon's album

Crayon, an Afrobeats superstar, has hinted at the release of his debut album.

Since entering the public eye, Crayon has established himself as a phenomenal talent, and with the success of his 2022 hit single “Ijo (Laba Laba),” he established himself as a dependable chorus master whose talents will enhance any record.

However, Crayon has been teasing the release of his debut album, expressing his eagerness to share it with the audience. On June 17, 2023, Crayon announced this information via his Twitter account.

“The fact that I’m dropping my debut album is crazy! I never thought a day like this would come when I dey Teleloju Street for Ojo! Crazy! I’m Mad Excited!”

 

Also, The album follows Crayon’s self-titled EP, which launched him to fame and marked his debut several years ago. He had a phenomenal 2022 thanks to his smash hit “Ijo (Laba Laba),” which was created by renowned hitmaker Sarz, and his contribution to Mavin’s smash hit “Overdose.”

With the release of his single “The One (Chop Life)” featuring Yaba Buluku Boyz, Crayon got 2023 off to a great start.

In addition, Fans would be anticipating Crayon’s long-overdue debut album, which he would be seeking to release in order to advance his career after years in the scene.

Hot Gist

