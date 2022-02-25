A Russian Roulette In Ukraine

The times are indeed dangerous in Ukraine as a disturbed world looks on in alarm as Russia carries out some of the most daring acts of invasion possible in modern times.

The tension was building for a while with threat after threat of military action by Russia receiving counter threats of strong responses by Ukraine even as the rest of the world warned that de-escalation was indispensable as any conflict no matter how minute could prove catastrophic in both the long and short run.

While the tension built to a knife`s edge despite intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions, Russia continued to mass between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine until it declared a full-scale military operation on the morning of Thursday February 24 2022 even as it denied a full-scale occupation while warning the rest of the world to keep off the conflict so as not to complicate an already complex situation.

But a vital question at this juncture is what could be worse than an independent country being overrun by its more powerful neighbor which cites request for assistance by mercenaries it planted in that country as justification for its actions?

In these days when there is almost in every country a breakaway entity fanning the flames of secession, it is almost unthinkable to ask a country that has been independent for even the shortest period to give up its independence and sovereignty. No matter the threat or incentive, it is always likely to be met with the stiffest resistance because in the world of international law and diplomacy, sovereignty which grounds the very concept of states is recognized as a threshold – the beginning of the discussion of other rights.

This is what Russia wants Ukraine to give up. This is why it is playing a game that is far more dangerous than Russian roulette.

There is no doubt that events in Ukraine this week pose an acid test for the Europe in particular and the global community as a whole. Russia which was at the center of the Soviet Union that broke up in the early 90s has always been seen as a difficult customer for Europe. While some former Soviet Union countries have moved on to build states which guarantee genuine democratic gains, Russia has remained a relic of the old Soviet Union albeit one which is far more dangerous by virtue of its energy riches.

Undoubtedly, the world`s response must be forcefully unequivocal not just to send a message to Russia and its renegade president Vladimir Putin but to deter countries who take it upon themselves to fan the flames of chaos in other countries.

While the right to self-determination must remain sacrosanct and within the province of people alone, the sovereignty of countries must be respected without fail and those countries who feel they can get away with just about any escapade in other countries must be forced to think twice.

Meanwhile, Nigeria must ensure the safety of all its citizens in Ukraine especially Nigerian students who study in the country. The country had become a destination of choice for Nigerian students interested in the medical sciences.

Now, that the country has become a war zone, every Nigerian student in the country must be kept safe at all costs. It is only the Russian authorities that deserve to become casualties of their own folly. No one else.

