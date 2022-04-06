A Rootless Tree Needs to Be Upheld

Some names are historical,

yet other labels are personal,

maybe most names are cultural.

Certain names reflect a history

of one`s parents, their deeds, desires;

yet other names are transcendent.

They embody, endorse an identity,

self, self-acceptance, self-worth and …

one`s community, culture and cosmos.

The association and mention of self,

is central, revealing and instructive;

some say naming is fundamental.

Naming is as psychological as it

is spiritual, it is a social practice

and a futuristic and ritualistic act.

Culturalists would caution one that

a name which doesn’t have a cultural basis

is like a nondescript tree without a root.

Would you slam them and say naming?

or ‘misnaming’ is not their business?

or you would take it as a wake-up call?

Sometimes names are a likeness

of the bearer, an echo or a mismatch!

be that as it may, names aren’t petty tags.

Indeed they carry and connote self,

they distinguish and define oneself,

For names name meaning and value.