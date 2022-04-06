A Rootless Tree Needs to Be Upheld

Some names are historical,
yet other labels are personal,
maybe most names are cultural.
Certain names reflect a history
of one`s parents, their deeds, desires;
yet other names are transcendent.
They embody, endorse an identity,
self, self-acceptance, self-worth and …
one`s community, culture and cosmos.
The association and mention of self,
is central, revealing and instructive;
some say naming is fundamental.
Naming is as psychological as it
is spiritual, it is a social practice
and a futuristic and ritualistic act.
Culturalists would caution one that
a name which doesn’t have a cultural basis
is like a nondescript tree without a root.
Would you slam them and say naming?
or ‘misnaming’ is not their business?
or you would take it as a wake-up call?
Sometimes names are a likeness
of the bearer, an echo or a mismatch!
be that as it may, names aren’t petty tags.
Indeed they carry and connote self,
they distinguish and define oneself,
For names name meaning and value.
