Not all politicians are leaders,
not all humans have an intellect
of humanity, some are heartless
like Hadeston who claims that
he is so patriotic that he would
switch off the oxygen to a foreigner
to save or protect a South African life!
He won’t hesitate to sacrifice a foreigner,
he won’t shillyshally to switch off the oxygen
supply to a non-national to save a South African,
so he made the shameless and ruthless comment
as he scolded the foreigners for overburdening South
Africa’s healthcare system, it is clear that the monster
of xenophobia can shove one into nastiness and sickness.
Ndaba Sibanda
