“The God who made the world … is Lord of heaven and earth … nor is He served by human hands, as though He needed anything, since He Himself gives to all people life and breath and all things.” – Acts 17:24-25 NASB

The church in seventeenth-century England was dominated by the state. Religion tended to be formal. George Fox became dissatisfied with this condition. For him, it was not enough just to read the Bible or go to church. He wanted a vital relationship with Jesus Himself.

One day, he had an experience that changed his life. Jesus became so real that his life was transformed. He dedicated himself to helping others know Jesus for themselves—intimately and personally.

This message angered some authorities. Several times Fox was imprisoned. In 1650, a judge laughed as he sentenced Fox on charges of blasphemy. The charge? He claimed that Jesus had taken away his sin, and that, in Christ, there was no sin. Fox told the judge to tremble in the fear of God. It wasn’t enough to go to church or recite formal prayers. God desires that we follow Him and know Him, not just know about Him.

Refusing to compromise, Fox ceaselessly proclaimed the Gospel. As a result, he turned England upside down. Those who responded to his message called themselves Friends (Quakers). They had an enormous impact because of Fox’s commitment to a personal relationship with Jesus. He was their friend.

Remember, you can have a personal relationship with Jesus. Spend time with Him. Read God’s Word. Ask Him to speak to you, guide you, and reveal more of Himself to you.

*Reflection Question:*

What practical steps can you take to grow your relationship with God?

*Prayer*

Lord Jesus, I desire to know You more intimately. Teach me. Give me deeper insights into Your Word. Transform my life. In Your name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 17