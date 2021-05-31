A Purple for N’golo Kante

229 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | May 31, 2021
It has been a steady rise for N’golo Kante’s career. Right from his time at Leicester City where he was instrumental to the team’s maiden premier league cup in 2016 after which he moved to Chelsea for a deal of about $37 million where he also won another league title in his first season.
His work rate has also gained him praise over the years as is seen in the number of appearances per season, both in the domestic and European league. This is coupled with the numerous man-of-the-match award he wins each season. For a midfielder of his nature who runs all over the field tackling opponents, it is worth noting that he only suffered minimal injury during the season which lasted for just 7 days.
The champions league victory for Chelsea over the weekend against Manchester City had Kante bubbling with joy with his teammates as could be seen in his unhindered gyration at the final whistle of the match once again he was voted man of the match.
There is a general call by football pundits and global Chelsea fans that a player of his quality and current standing is deserving of the highly coveted Ballon d’Or. What can we say? He’s got the silver; the gold and it seems a purple robe on the way.
