A Psychologist Suggests That Elon Musk Should Consider Purchasing Nigeria Instead Of Twitter

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has enough funds to buy anything, whether it is a social platform or a place like Nigeria. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he is currently worth about $260 billion. Elon Musk, who is a U.S. citizen, was born in South Africa to a Canadian mother and South African father.

The billionaire financier Elon Musk is said to have offered to take Twitter Inc. in a deal valued at $43 billion. The Tesla and SpaceX billionaire said he is trying to buy Twitter as it is not doing well in expanding freedom of speech, the backbone of a functional democracy. While discussing buying Twitter, Musk recently told TEd Talk that “I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” while discussing buying Twitter. Many tech leaders and lots of people are resisting him, so I say to Musk, like Twitter, Nigeria needs to be turned into a free expression haven, as the largest country in Africa with more than 200 million people.

Nigeria remains a major political and economic power in Africa and wields influence regionally, but it is marred by restrained freedoms, a regressing economy, hunger and malnutrition. It is surrounded by ethnic and religious distrust, bouncing corruption, rising levels of homelessness, and the risk of democratic breakdown.

Unlike the current huge resistance Musk is facing regarding Twitter’s takeover, just take a poll, survey, or quiz. The feedback from Nigerians will be totally welcoming.

Nigerians are currently living in daredevil times. Musk, known for space exploration, clean energy, and constantly offering plenty of opportunities for new technology and free ventures, can use some of his money to bring hope, build stability, and transform the future of Nigeria.

As for Musk, who is known for using unusual names, as in “Technoking of Tesla” and giving the name X Æ A-12 Musk to his baby boy and his daughter’s name as Exa Dark Sideræl Musk., he will be welcomed by Nigerians to change the name of Nigeria as it has a global reputation for being bad.

Musk is known for his “carrot and stick” leadership style and wild firing rages of non-performing and misbehaving employees. The Musk style of leadership will be welcomed into the Nigerian environment known for its chronic “toxic” leadership environment, which fosters bad leaders with the consequences of bad governance.

The directorate of the U.N.’s World Food Programme not long ago called on Musk to help end global hunger by making a $6.6 billion donation, and Musk said he could be willing by selling shares of the electric car company, which is worth more than $1 trillion. So, I say this: Musk should inform the U.N. that as a person who can unlock the “extraordinary potential” of a communication platform like Twitter, he could do the same for Nigeria, a rich natural resource country riven with disorderliness and poverty due to corruption and nepotism. I have no doubt that Nigeria, with its huge natural resource wealth and abundant resources such as diamonds, gold, crude oil, natural gas, coal, tin, and iron, will attract Musk, who has offered to purchase Twitter for $43 billion in cash.

He can buy Nigeria for the same amount or more as long as the payment goes to the people of different ecological zones and regions. Musk, during the Ted Talk interview, said his reason for wanting to purchase Twitter is not about making money but about “the future of civilization.” A turning point for civilization is what Nigeria needs right now, so buy it to make it a trusted country for democracy—and make it a better place to improve human quality of life, freedom, and equal opportunity.

Prof. Egbeazien Oshodi, an American-based forensic/legal/clinical psychologist and police/prison scientist, wrote in via jos5930458@aol.com

