Nigerians let Peter Obi take the presidential oath. Are you not tired? Just try him out. He is actively everywhere, adding to the wave of his popularity that is sweeping the country. This man is practically going to all the nooks and corners of Nigeria, showing his energy, magnetic, charismatic, captivating power and showing that he is a master of true words. Nigerians, on the other hand, are wondering where Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, and Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, are, aside from relying on their campaign spokespeople to speak for them; remember, they are very old and probably not as healthy as they once were.

They are in their mansions in Nigeria or outside Nigeria, with some of their families by their sides, watching what is going on via TV. They appear to be saying look at these fools, idiots, ‘yeye’ people shouting Obi’s name, singing about Obi, and saying they are “obedient”. Wait till we give the fools ready money.

These billionaires’ mental calculations are clear. We are stupendously rich. Nigerians are obsessed with free money. You, Nigerians, do not have the spirit to refuse free money to buy your brain and body. You are religiously passionate about money and addicted to a particular thing. Money.

On that voting day, with your permanent Voters Card (PVC), your spirit of dishonesty or duplicity will take over. It will be flying everywhere. We will hold your brains and control your vote with money. With inducements, some assigned military and police officers will on their own create an environment of intimidation at polling stations. Snatching at gunpoint by paid party thugs and militias will happen as usual. You and vulnerable election officials and contracted workers will do and act as we demand. Unlike your Obi, we are the fathers of “cash and carry democracy.” Obi, no doubt, is a young and good political man who wants to pursue democratic development in Nigeria. We know that you know, but you like money too much and will sell your soul, spirit, heart, and body for it.

We know on election day, with our money and fear, there will be a dismal low turnout because you will say, ‘wetin concern me with election’, “what concern me with election?” The evil force of money will take over. Either of us will ‘win’ and come in as Oga president, as that is our long life personal wish before either of us dies. It is about our turn to be in Aso Rock, the Presidency, not about you!

Call our need to come in as part of bad leadership, again and again, ‘na you sabi’, because it is you who always sell your destiny because of dirty and clean Naira, mumu, idiots.

But if truth be told, if you really are obedient Nigerians who always go to church and mosque and say you believe in God, Allah, and you want real positive change, you will take our money, and even if you are held at gunpoint, you will do the right thing and cast that vote for Obi.

We all know inside us subconsciously as the 2023 elections come, spiritually and psychologically, at our age, health conditions, and undefined future, we really do not care if you make the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, the model of tomorrow’s presidency.

As for me, Atiku, the former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, and Pastor Reno Omokri, who is everywhere talking about me, see Obi as an excellent candidate for the 2023 presidential election, but said he still wants me to win.

As for me, Atiku, the current Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, who is everywhere speaking for me, is also saying that Obi is knowledgeable about governance even though he wants me to win. In an indirect way, these two men, in their hearts, also see something in Obi.

It’s undeniable that the always moving spirit of corruption tugs on the human hearts of many Nigerians. As a psychologist, I’m calling on you to do something, for the sake of your conscience and the children, both born and unborn, fight and almost die for Obi. If you’re not sure what to really do on that voting day. Ask your supernatural being and self, different questions, including the following.

Has free bad money ever produced peace and justice in Nigeria?

Tell yourself and others, we’re going to have to come together this time. Can’t we stop playing into the hands of corrupt oppressors? How long can we associate bribery with justice, peace, and health? Everyone will one day die. I am not afraid to speak my mind and vote for a person I see as a good being, even with his own errors. I will show them that I am not the noble or corrupt fool they imagine me to be. I will demonstrate commitment to the cause of true democracy based on goodness rather than free bad money.

On that election day, these leaders could use their wealth, divisiveness, materialism, and militarism to control voters. For once, say to yourself, I will say “no.” I will ask God, Allah, to give me courage to lead in the right way and do the right things. In religious psychology there is a saying that the devil knows who and where to tempt, where to put in his or her moves, and find a vulnerable spot—let it not be you or someone you encouraged to vote on February 25, 2023.

After this entire reading by you and to others who cannot read, go, and cry out to the supernatural being that you have chosen to be your real self and do right on election day.

John Egbeazien Oshodi is an American based Police/Prison Scientist and Forensic/Clinical/Legal Psychologist.

Prof. Oshodi wrote in via info@teuopen.university