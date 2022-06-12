‘God is our refuge and strength, a very present help iin trouble.’ (Psalm 46:1)

Beloved, be comforted in the knowledge that your heavenly Father is a practical God.

He’s not just a theory, but a very present help.

He’s your source, your provider, your healer, your protector.

Do not relegate Him to a mere concept. For He is present and real.

Do not treat His Word as merely good ideas. For they are alive with God’s spirit.

He kept Noah and His family safe during the storm. He provided manna for the Israelites for 40 years. He raised David from a shepherd boy to a king. He cleansed the lepers, delivered the oppressed, healed the sick, lifted the lame, fed the hungry, saved the condemned.

He saved us all and gave us eternal life. He’s a practical, present, powerful God.

He’s right here with you now. Ready to help. Ready to love.

Will you let Him?

Be Greatly Blessed!

Prayer:

Father, I’m so glad you’re a practical God.

You’re a very present help in times of trouble.

You’re always ready to save, heal, and provide for me.

Forgive me for the times I’ve treated you like just a theory.

As I receive your blessings today, help me to serve others in need as well.

Show me how to use what you have given me for the good of another today.

Let your blessings fill me to overflowing and bless those around me.

Let your promises fully manifest in my life today.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Additional Thoughts:

‘Freely you have received; freely give.’ (Matthew 10:8)

God freely gives us His blessings and help. And as His children, we are His conduit to extend His love to those around us.

However, there are times, if we are really honest, when we don’t want to help others.

They may have a mountain of needs and woes and we would prefer to stay well clear of their burdensome baggage. So we talk ourselves out of those promptings that God sends our way.

But they seem excusable to us. So we hurry past that person in need, telling ourselves that we would help if only we had more time, more resources, more courage or more wisdom.

“Next time,” we say to ourselves, knowing full well that the opportunity is presenting itself now, and it might not be there again.

And yet if we put aside our own list of excuses, and offer the help that is needed, the gratitude and enthusiasm of the receiver make us wonder how our own selfishness and apathy could have got in the way.

Sometimes we may become so consumed with self we are too preoccupied to attend to the needs of others.

And because of this we miss out on the rich blessing of meeting another’s needs.

If only we could understand that it truly is more blessed to give than to be self-focused.

‘Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to do it. Do not say to your neighbour, “Go and come again tomorrow and I will give it” when you have it with you.’ (Proverbs 3:27-28)

Service can be defined as ‘loving, thoughtful, active promotion of the good of others and the cause of God in our world, through which we experience the many little deaths of going beyond ourselves.’

And surely as we die to self to bring Christ’s light and love to another, God will meet our needs with His abundant grace. He promises to supply what is lacking in our own life as we do the same for another. God withholds no good thing from us and so because of this, we can step out and share in enthusiastic service to another.

God is a very present help for us. Will we also be a present help for those around us?

When we shift our focus from our own lack (not enough time, money, strength, energy to help others) to God’s abundance (more than enough for ourselves and those around us), we remove the blocks in God’s river of blessings and allow them to freely flow through our lives.

You’re truly blessed to be a blessing!