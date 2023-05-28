Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Pentecost Sunday – May 28, 2023

Readings: Acts 2:1-11; Responsorial Psalm Ps 104:1ab.29bc-30.31.34(R.30);

1 Cor 12:3b-7.12-13 & Gospel John 20:19-23.

Theme: A Pentecost of presence and peace!

Sunday Synopsis

The first reading recounts the miracle of Pentecost. In the second reading, St. Paul states that no one can say “‘Jesus is Lord’ unless he is under the influence of the Holy Spirit.” He goes ahead to stress that, “There is a variety of gifts but always [given by] the same Spirit.” The gospel narrates how Jesus appeared to the apostles on first day of the week with a message of peace twice. He then breathed on them and gave them the power to forgive sins in his name. We are charged to ensure a Pentecost of presence (of the holy spirit) and peace.