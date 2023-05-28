A Pentecost of presence and peace!

Justine John Dyikuk May 28, 2023 0
Sunday Synopsis

Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Pentecost Sunday – May 28, 2023

Readings: Acts 2:1-11; Responsorial Psalm Ps 104:1ab.29bc-30.31.34(R.30);

1 Cor 12:3b-7.12-13 & Gospel John 20:19-23.

Theme: A Pentecost of presence and peace!

Sunday Synopsis

The first reading recounts the miracle of Pentecost. In the second reading, St. Paul states that no one can say “‘Jesus is Lord’ unless he is under the influence of the Holy Spirit.” He goes ahead to stress that, “There is a variety of gifts but always [given by] the same Spirit.” The gospel narrates how Jesus appeared to the apostles on first day of the week with a message of peace twice. He then breathed on them and gave them the power to forgive sins in his name. We are charged to ensure a Pentecost of presence (of the holy spirit) and peace.

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

You may have missed

Well, like everything else, this too shall pass

Hassan Gimba May 28, 2023 0

PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions following a draw with Strasbourg

Oladimeji Adeoye May 28, 2023 0

Juliana Olayode pleads with Funke Akindele for forgiveness

Osniff Daniel May 28, 2023 0

Bayern Munich dismiss CEO Oliver Kahn and Board member Hasan Salihamidžić

Oladimeji Adeoye May 28, 2023 0

Luton Town FC promoted to the Premier League for the first time in club history

Oladimeji Adeoye May 28, 2023 0