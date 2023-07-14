A peek into the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards

The Telegraph, which is UK’s News website for the year has gained prominence due to its annual Telegraph Travel Awards which began in 1998. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused the reader survey to be halted in November 2019. Due to the disruption caused by the pandemic, the travel industry took some time to return to normal patterns.
After three years, The Telegraph has finally released the winners of its 2023 edition. The edition features 30 different categories ranging from the highest-rated tour agencies, airlines, car hire, and hotels, to the highest-rated travel destinations around the world. The Telegraph’s 30,000-plus readers largely consist of experienced travelers and travel enthusiasts. Ultimately, the views and judgments of these readers are used to provide the newspaper with the most important, influential, and independent insight into the world of travel.
According to the newspaper, their survey is a long, thorough one that takes time and thought to complete in order to recommend good places to visit, the best travel companies to book with, and the best places to stay.
Below are the winners of the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards.
Safari favorite
Winner: South Africa
Second: New Zealand
Third: Maldives
Best worldwide city
Winner: Cape Town
Second: Vancouver
Third: Rio de Janeiro
Best European country
Winner: Italy
Second: Greece
Third: Norway
Best European city
Winner: Venice
Second: Seville
Third: Rome
Best short-haul airline
Winner: Jet2.com
Second: Swiss
Third: Aurigny
Best long-haul airline
Winner: Emirates
Second: Qatar Airways
Third: Singapore Airlines
Best hotel group
Winner: Ikos
Second: Oberoi Hotels & Resorts
Third: Belmond
Best tour operator
Winner: Audley
Second: Dialaflight
Third: Trailfinders
Best escorted tour operator
Winner: G Adventures
Second: Exodus
Third: Riviera Travel
Best specialist tour operator
Winner: McKinlay Kidd
Second: Inntravel
Third: Kenwood
Best large-ship ocean cruise line
Winner: Celebrity
Second: Cunard
Third: Princess
Best small-ship ocean cruise line
Winner: Silversea
Second: Seabourn
Third: Hurtigruten
Best boutique ocean cruise line
Winner: Viking
Second: Azamara
Third: Saga
Best river cruise line
Winner: Uniworld
Second: Viking River Cruises
Third: Riviera Travel
Best car hire operator
Winner: Auto Reisen
Second: Cicar
Third: Zest Car Rental
Best ferry line
Winner: Brittany Ferries
Second: Stena Line
Third: DFDS
Best ski holiday company
Winner: Peak Retreats
Second: VIP Ski
Third: Sunweb
Best villa operator
Winner: Vintage Travel
Second: Simpson Travel
Third: Oliver’s Travels
Best cottage operator
Winner: Mr and Mrs Smith
Second: Unique Homestays
Third: Rural Retreats
Best rail holiday company
Winner: Great Rail Journeys
Second: Eurostar
Third: UK Railtours