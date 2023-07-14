    Subscribe

    A peek into the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards

    0
    By on Featured, Travel
    The Telegraph Travel Awards 2023

    The Telegraph, which is UK’s News website for the year has gained prominence due to its annual Telegraph Travel Awards which began in 1998. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused the reader survey to be halted in November 2019. Due to the disruption caused by the pandemic, the travel industry took some time to return to normal patterns.

    After three years, The Telegraph has finally released the winners of its 2023 edition. The edition features 30 different categories ranging from the highest-rated tour agencies, airlines, car hire, and hotels, to the highest-rated travel destinations around the world. The Telegraph’s 30,000-plus readers largely consist of experienced travelers and travel enthusiasts. Ultimately, the views and judgments of these readers are used to provide the newspaper with the most important, influential, and independent insight into the world of travel.

    According to the newspaper, their survey is a long, thorough one that takes time and thought to complete in order to recommend good places to visit, the best travel companies to book with, and the best places to stay.

    Below are the winners of the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards.

    Safari favorite

    The Telegraph Travel Awards 2023
    South Africa was rated the top safari favorite CREDIT: go2Africa

    Winner: South Africa

    Second: New Zealand

    Third: Maldives

    Best worldwide city

    The Telegraph Travel Awards 2023
    CREDIT: The Culture Newspaper

    Winner: Cape Town

    Second: Vancouver

    Third: Rio de Janeiro

    Best European country

    Winner: Italy

    Second: Greece

    Third: Norway

    Best European city

    Winner: Venice

    Second: Seville

    Third: Rome

    Best short-haul airline

    Winner: Jet2.com

    Second: Swiss

    Third: Aurigny

    Best long-haul airline

    Winner: Emirates

    Second: Qatar Airways

    Third: Singapore Airlines

    Best hotel group

    The Telegraph
    Ikos group wins best hotel group

    Winner: Ikos

    Second: Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

    Third: Belmond

    Best tour operator

    Winner: Audley

    Second: Dialaflight

    Third: Trailfinders

    Best escorted tour operator

    Winner: G Adventures

    Second: Exodus

    Third: Riviera Travel

    Best specialist tour operator

    Winner: McKinlay Kidd

    Second: Inntravel

    Third: Kenwood

    Best large-ship ocean cruise line

    Winner: Celebrity

    Second: Cunard

    Third: Princess

    Best small-ship ocean cruise line

    Winner: Silversea

    Second: Seabourn

    Third: Hurtigruten

    Best boutique ocean cruise line

    Winner: Viking

    Second: Azamara

    Third: Saga

    Best river cruise line

    The Telegraph Awards 2023

    Winner: Uniworld

    Second: Viking River Cruises

    Third: Riviera Travel

    Best car hire operator

    Winner: Auto Reisen

    Second: Cicar

    Third: Zest Car Rental

    Best ferry line

    Winner: Brittany Ferries

    Second: Stena Line

    Third: DFDS

    Best ski holiday company

    Winner: Peak Retreats

    Second: VIP Ski

    Third: Sunweb

    Best villa operator

    Winner: Vintage Travel

    Second: Simpson Travel

    Third: Oliver’s Travels

    Best cottage operator

    Winner: Mr and Mrs Smith

    Second: Unique Homestays

    Third: Rural Retreats

    Best rail holiday company

    Winner: Great Rail Journeys

    Second: Eurostar

    Third: UK Railtours

    Share this post

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply