A peek into the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards

The Telegraph, which is UK’s News website for the year has gained prominence due to its annual Telegraph Travel Awards which began in 1998. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused the reader survey to be halted in November 2019. Due to the disruption caused by the pandemic, the travel industry took some time to return to normal patterns.

After three years, The Telegraph has finally released the winners of its 2023 edition. The edition features 30 different categories ranging from the highest-rated tour agencies, airlines, car hire, and hotels, to the highest-rated travel destinations around the world. The Telegraph’s 30,000-plus readers largely consist of experienced travelers and travel enthusiasts. Ultimately, the views and judgments of these readers are used to provide the newspaper with the most important, influential, and independent insight into the world of travel.

According to the newspaper, their survey is a long, thorough one that takes time and thought to complete in order to recommend good places to visit, the best travel companies to book with, and the best places to stay.

Below are the winners of the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards.

Safari favorite

Winner: South Africa

Second: New Zealand

Third: Maldives

Best worldwide city

Winner: Cape Town

Second: Vancouver

Third: Rio de Janeiro

Best European country

Winner: Italy

Second: Greece

Third: Norway

Best European city

Winner: Venice

Second: Seville

Third: Rome

Best short-haul airline

Winner: Jet2.com

Second: Swiss

Third: Aurigny

Best long-haul airline

Winner: Emirates

Second: Qatar Airways

Third: Singapore Airlines

Best hotel group

Winner: Ikos

Second: Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Third: Belmond

Best tour operator

Winner: Audley

Second: Dialaflight

Third: Trailfinders

Best escorted tour operator

Winner: G Adventures

Second: Exodus

Third: Riviera Travel

Best specialist tour operator

Winner: McKinlay Kidd

Second: Inntravel

Third: Kenwood

Best large-ship ocean cruise line

Winner: Celebrity

Second: Cunard

Third: Princess

Best small-ship ocean cruise line

Winner: Silversea

Second: Seabourn

Third: Hurtigruten

Best boutique ocean cruise line

Winner: Viking

Second: Azamara

Third: Saga

Best river cruise line

Winner: Uniworld

Second: Viking River Cruises

Third: Riviera Travel

Best car hire operator

Winner: Auto Reisen

Second: Cicar

Third: Zest Car Rental

Best ferry line

Winner: Brittany Ferries

Second: Stena Line

Third: DFDS

Best ski holiday company

Winner: Peak Retreats

Second: VIP Ski

Third: Sunweb

Best villa operator

Winner: Vintage Travel

Second: Simpson Travel

Third: Oliver’s Travels

Best cottage operator

Winner: Mr and Mrs Smith

Second: Unique Homestays

Third: Rural Retreats

Best rail holiday company

Winner: Great Rail Journeys

Second: Eurostar

Third: UK Railtours