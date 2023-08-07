A peek into the 16th annual iPhone Photography Awards

The winners of the 16th edition of the iPhone Photography Awards have finally been announced. The photography showcases the scenes, senses, and emotions of the world this past year, as seen by iPhone and iPad users.

The winners were chosen from thousands of entries in 14 categories, including travel, lifestyle, architecture, nature, and animals.

The Grand Prize went to Ivan Silva from Mexico for his image, “Heroe” which showed a little boy in a Lionel Messi soccer jersey jumping for joy. The photo was shot on an iPhone 12 Pro.

“Soy Sauce Village,” Hanoi, Vietnam, by Thea Mihu (Germany) won 1st place in the Photographer of the Year.

“Ba Jia Jiang,” Fujian, China, by Surong Zhu won 2nd place in Portrait.

“Top Down,” Ohio, USA, by Scott Galloway (United States) won 3rd place in Animals.

“Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana,” Rome, Italy, by Leon Wang (United States) won 3rd place in Architecture.

“Girl,” California, USA, by Sofia Ershova (United States) won 1st place in Children.

“Duet,” Zhejiang, China, by Zhang Xiaojun (China) won 3rd place in Children.

“Kapkungkap Tadau” Phuket, Thailand by Juan Castaneda (United States) won 2nd place in the Series.

“Bi Mo,” Zhaojue County, China, by Jian Wang (China) won 2nd place in People.

“Wonder Wheel” Ohio, USA, by Scott Galloway (United States) won 1st place in Nature.

“Taming Waves” Sladjenovici, Croatia, by Sasa Borozan (Bosnia and Herzegovina) won him 2nd place in Photographer of the Year.

“Devil’s Desert,” Tolar Grande, Argentina, by Beata Krowicka (Poland) won 3rd place in Travel.

“Diesel Mechanic,” Kissy Town, Sierra Leone, by Barry Mayes (United Kingdom) won 3rd place in Portrait.

“Last Night before Xmas,” Paris, France, by Long Nguyen (France) won 1st place in Travel.

“Heroe,” Arandas, Mexico, by Ivan Silva (Mexico) won the Grand Prize in Photographer of the Year.