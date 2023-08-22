A Peek into Africa’s Most Visited Cities

Whether it’s to see the safari, giant mosques, or bustling streets and marketplaces, every year, thousands of people pass through international borders to visit cities in Africa whose names have become household names.

Here is a look at some of Africa’s most visited cities:

Cairo in Egypt

Cairo is located in northern Egypt, on the east bank of the Nile River, and is home to one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, Cairo is a major cultural and historical hub that attracts millions of tourists each year.

The city is divided into two parts: the Old City and the New City. The Old City is home to famous landmarks, such as the Pyramids of Giza, the Sphinx, the Citadel of Cairo, and the Egyptian Museum. The New City is the modern part of Cairo and houses the city’s business district, universities, and hospitals.

Cairo’s Khan al-Khalili is also a popular tourist location. It is a bustling bazaar known for souvenirs, spices, and other goods. It is a great place to experience the local culture.

Johannesburg in South Africa

Johannesburg was founded in 1886 on the Witwatersrand gold reef and has since become the largest city in South Africa. Johannesburg is a business and cultural hub with attractions like the Apartheid Museum and Soweto township tours.

It is also popular for hosting festivals like the annual Joburg Jazz Festival and the Market Theatre Festival. Its high-end malls, street markets, and vibrant nightlife are favorites for tourists.

Lagos in Nigeria

Lagos is the largest city in Nigeria and the economic hub of the country. The city is popular for its busy streets which variety is shown in its food, music, and art. It is also home to museums, theaters, and art galleries and hosts popular events such as the annual Lagos Fashion Week and the Lagos Film Festival.

The city’s Banana Island, Conservation Center, and many beaches have made a comeback for tourists.

Cape Town in South Africa

Cape Town is located in the southwestern part of South Africa, at the foot of Table Mountain, and is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, including Table Mountain and beautiful beaches. It is home to popular hotspots like Robben Island, which served as the former prison of Nelson Mandela, as well as the V&A waterfront which has a variety of shops, restaurants, and yachts.

Other popular sites include; camps bay, the Cape Winelands, the garden route, The Penguins of Boulders Beach, and the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden.

Nairobi in Kenya

Located in the south-central part of Kenya, Nairobi is the only capital city in the world with a national park within its borders. The Nairobi National Park is home to a variety of animals, including lions, elephants, and giraffes which has attracted many around the world to see.

Its Masai Mara National Reserve is one of the most popular safari destinations in Africa.

Marrakesh in Morocco

Marrakesh, which is a former imperial city in western Morocco, is a major economic center and home to mosques, palaces, and gardens. It is home to Medina, the old walled city of Marrakech, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that consists of a maze of narrow streets and alleyways, lined with shops, restaurants, and traditional Moroccan houses.

Other popular sites include; Jemaa el-Fnaa Square, the heart of Marrakech, the Koutoubia Mosque, the Majorelle Gardens, the Saadian Tombs, The Yves Saint Laurent Museum, and the souks.

Dakar in Senegal

Dakar is the capital and largest city of Senegal. The city has some of the best beaches in Africa, with white sand and clear waters. The city is home to a number of historical landmarks, including the Saint-Louis Cathedral and the Ouakam Mosque, and is a convenient base for exploring other parts of Senegal, such as the Saloum Delta and the Sine-Saloum National Park.

Popular sites in Dakar include; the Île de Gorée, and the Monument de la Renaissance Africaine. It also holds popular events like the Dakar rally and The African Renaissance Festival.