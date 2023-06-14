Path The News Chronicle » Entertainment » A Peak into the Aso-Ebi Party of Real Warri Pikin’s 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

A Peak into the Aso-Ebi Party of Real Warri Pikin’s 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

real warri pikin

Renowned stand-up comedian Anita Asuoha, famously recognized as “Real Warri Pikin,” along with her husband, Ikechukwu, commemorated their remarkable 10-year anniversary in a magnificent fashion on June 10th, 2023.

The Wedding Ceremony was held at the enchanting Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos, where the women dressed in vibrant yellow Aso-Ebi outfits contributed to the festive atmosphere.

The Wedding featured a host of renowned celebrities. Below are some of the top Aso-Ebi looks of the event.

Toyin Abraham
Toyin Abraham
Adunni Ade
Adunni Ade
Rita Dominic
Rita Dominic

 

Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal
Omotunde Adebowale-David
Omotunde Adebowale-David
Mary Lazarus
Mary Lazarus
Nancy Isime
Nancy Isime
Sophia Chisom
Sophia Chisom
Yellow Aso-ebi
Lilian Afegba
Yellow Aso-ebi
Oluwatoyin Albert
Yellow Aso-ebi
Roseline Afije
Yellow Aso-ebi
Deborah Rex
Yellow Asoebi
Uriel
Yellow Asoebi
Nini
Yellow Aso-ebi
Ese Eriata
Yellow Aso-ebi
Mimi Linda Yina
Yellow Aso-ebi
Damilola Adegbite
Yellow Aso-ebi
Jennifer Onyekwelu
Yellow Aso-ebi
Ronke
Olivia Chioma Okoro

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

