A Nigerian billionaire and a big-time drug baron, turned this beautiful property, owned by him and located in highbrow Victoria Garden City, Lagos, into a warehouse for the storage of his tramadol market.

The rooms in the property were packed with Tramadol cartons.

The drug baron has been arrested by NDLEA and is currently in their custody.

13 million pills of Tramadol 225mg were found at the property, and the market value is in billions of Naira.

Sadly, Tramadol lives in a better and more conducive environment than the vast majority of our people.