“A woman who had had a hemorrhage for twelve years, and had endured much at the hands of many physicians, and had spent all that she had and was not helped at all, but rather had grown worse.” – Mark 5:25 26 NASB

This woman had every reason to feel hopeless. For twelve years, she had done everything possible to stop her hemorrhaging. She had gone to physicians and tried their cures. In the process, she “had spent all that she had,” but nothing worked. Instead of getting better, she “rather had grown worse.”

But she had a spark of hope when she heard about Jesus. She sought Him out, working her way through the throng until she could touch His cloak. She had the faith to believe that “if I just touch His garments, I will get well.” Her faith was rewarded, and instantly she was healed.

Many people are like this woman. They may have struggled with health issues or finances, illnesses or crippling habits, family or relationship problems. In the process, they may have read every book, been to countless doctors, watched every TV show, and tried every solution they could find. Yet nothing seemed to work.

Faced with this frustration, some give up and feel hopeless and discouraged. But others are like this woman and realize that there is hope in Jesus. Instead of giving up, they reach out to touch Him with every ounce of faith they can muster.

Today, do you need a New Beginning in your life? Have you struggled with problems without success? Have you tried “everything” and nothing seems to work? Cry out to Jesus. Tell Him your needs, frustrations, and problems. Obey His Word and believe that He can meet your needs. In every area of your life, He can give you a New Beginning.

*Prayer:*

Father, I commit these situations to You: _________. I reach out in faith and trust in You. Thank You for the answers I need. I believe that You can do all things. In Jesus’ name. Amen.