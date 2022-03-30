“For You do not desire sacrifice, or else I would give it;

You do not delight in burnt offering. The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit, A broken and a contrite heart—These, O God, You will not despise.” Psalm 51:16-17

When the last of mother’s fine crystal hit the floor, I was devastated. The millions of flying fragments broke my heart as well as the goblets and dessert dishes that they once were. As they shimmered and sparkled, it was as if they took fond memories with them.

The shimmering pieces looked like they could never be mended so that the original goblet or dessert dish could be reconstructed. So beautiful, yet so fragile. I would need a little glue to mend them, but they would not be as lovely as they had been, although they would no doubt be stronger.

I have heard that when a Japanese vessel, vase or treasured dish is broken, the owners proudly display the vessel showing the pieces glued together. In fact there is an entire art, called Kintsugi, of using gold to mend the broken pieces. The mended parts remind us that once repaired the vessel is stronger than before it was broken.

I believe our hearts are like that fine crystal. Their breaking is always dramatic as it brings forth memories, both good and bad. The Bible says that the Lord loves a broken spirit and a broken and contrite heart.

Prayer:

“Lord, let our hearts be broken over our own sin. We had a part in nailing Jesus to the cross. Though we rest in Your forgiveness, we remain humble and do not wish to sin against You, our Lord.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

The broken heart that God wants comes from sorrow over having failed Him. Heartbreak over sin is what He desires. Though very painful, if the broken heart is open to Him, He will restore it. When mended by the Holy Spirit, that heart emerges stronger than before the sin and the sorrow.

Be Greatly Blessed!