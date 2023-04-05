For close watchers of world politics, Sanna Marin is an inspiration and a pacesetter. Having emerged as the world’s youngest leader four years ago, she has managed to hold her own against every other leader in the world, and if this election was to be decided by her acceptability internationally, she would have had an easy victory.

But that’s not to be as Petteri Orpo who leads the conservatives has clinched victory for his Party in what is described as a nail-biting election.

At 37, Sanna has already served in the biggest role anyone in her country could ever imagine, and this gets me wondering if life would become boring to her already, having achieved what might be considered by 95% of the world as the greatest of all attainments?

If merely holding a position was her driving motivation in seeking to serve, then, she would stop dreaming and working, and live a boring life for the many more decades she might be blessed with. But, she is driven by a vision of service and impact making, then, she will find that there are still many things left undone and dreams left unfulfilled.