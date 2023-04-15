“If anyone builds on the foundation with gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay, or straw, each one’s work will become evident … it is to be revealed with fire and the fire itself will test the quality of each one’s work.”—1 Corinthians 3:12–13 NASB

Geirr Tveitt found an ideal place to compose music: a farmstead in Hardanger, in southwestern Norway. In this tranquil environment, he generated what one critic called an “unstoppable waterfall” of compositions. But Tveitt, who was extremely sensitive, did not publish some works, storing them in his farmstead.

Then in 1970, tragedy struck when his home and homestead burned. As a result, more than 300 manuscripts were lost. Some were reconstructed from other sources, but many compositions were lost forever.

As tragic as this was for Tveitt, his experience symbolizes what awaits all of us and all our work. Paul wrote that, eventually, everything will be brought to light, and fire will test the quality of our work. Through this judgment, we will find out if we have based our lives on the imperishable Word of God or perishable things—even precious metals like gold and silver.

Jesus, too, warned us not to store our treasures on earth. Why? There, moth and rust destroy, and thieves break in and steal. Instead, we are to store our treasure in Heaven. “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:19–21).

Ask God to help you evaluate your foundation. Are you laying up treasures on earth or in Heaven? Remember, “No one can lay a foundation other than the one which is laid, which is Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 3:11). Make Him the foundation of your life.

*Reflection Question:*

How are you making Christ the foundation of your life?

*Prayer*

Father, help me build my life on Jesus Christ and store up treasures in Heaven. Make my life count for You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Corinthians 3