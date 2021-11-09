If I may say, in my humble opinion, being appointed as a judge by divine is better for the wellbeing of humanity than being sought and got by selfish means or in a self-imposed manner. This view is considered because a judge is a personality or human that has just only one human-life, hence, must use his judicial office to propagate righteousness and a just cause rather than oppression and injustice. More so, the court of law is seen as the last hope of the common man, hence, this topic.

In my humble view, being a judge is indeed a divine call to service and a service to humanity which ought not to be affected as a result of materialism because a judge out of all other humans is much more guaranteed where the office is used as expected of the office. Expectedly, a judge lives for just one life and not more. A judge plays the role of God Almighty on earth. Having a just one human life to me is just having just one opportunity and on a great test.

Furthermore, in my humble view, it is a great risk for a judge to behave anyhow or use his judicial office for some interests which are against the interest of justice. Therefore, a purpose for which anyone would seek appointment to the bench should be for the purpose of ‘justice’ and nothing but ‘justice’.A judge is an epitome of justice and is a symbol of justice.

Also, for anyone either as a family member or a friend or a well-wisherthat actually loves a judge who is appointed as a judge, he would always advise such a judge to always be ‘just’ in his roles as a judge and not for such person to only be interested in some benefits that the person would benefit from his relationship with the judge.

Furthermore, a judge should utilize his opportunity in his judicial office to build his beautiful palace in heaven as he might desire. This is because he might end up in hell if he misuses or abuses his judicial office. This righteousness is good for the judge.

Finally, I believe that every person appointed as a judge would understand how much important and risky his office is and the need for him to always use his one-life as his last opportunity before his appearance before God Almighty for accountability on what and how he has used his office.

