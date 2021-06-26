A husband material does not request or pressure his girlfriend for sex – Reno Omokri

116 views | Stanley Ugagbe | June 26, 2021
Social media figure, Reno Omokri has averred that a husband material does not pressure his girlfriend for sex.
The former presidential aide made the remark in a Facebook post titled “10 Qualities of a Husband Material”.
Omokri, who was apparently talking to ladies, stated the following as the qualities of a husband material?
1. He does not request or pressure you for intercourse
2.He has financial chemistry
3.The source of his financial chemistry is known
4.You have seen him when he is angry and upset and he is not violent in such circumstances
5.He is in control of the relationship without being controlling
6.He respects his own parents, whether dead or alive (if he does not respect his parents, irrespective of whether they deserve respect, he cannot respect you)
7.He has a mind of his own. He is not controlled by the opinions of his family or friends. He is also not controlled by YOUR opinions. (If he is, he is weak. You are marrying a boy, not a man)
8.You have shared interests with him (whether traveling, reading, working out, music, etc)
9.No matter how successful he presently is, he still has ambitions to be better and more successful in future
10.You share the same religious and moral values (if you marry outside your faith, it means you love your partner more than your God)
