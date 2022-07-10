It was fast and ferociously crushing his …
The dog hardly barked, maybe a nocturnal intruder
also thought that it was a harmless, happy hound
which barely bite souls, but that was possibly
the most daring gaffe of his life as a thief.
The solitary occupant of the house, a lady
aged 85 woke up to a bizarre pleading bellow,
“Please, people help, I plead guilty, I’m ready
and willing to be arrested and sentenced.
Please, save me, it’s crushing my balls!”
Indeed it had latched straight onto his
private parcels, without the slightest
signal of being awake, aware or vicious
and drilled its teeth into them and was
not in the mood of letting go of the bite.
It was as if the dog were oblivious
to the sensitivity and delicateness
of the testicles, the pair of testes
which are enclosed within the scrotum,
because if he thought by blaring for dear life,
perhaps its owner would command it to release
its firm hold, its bite grip on him, then he had another
think coming, it was a territorial rage, he was a prowler,
sometimes prowlers pay big time before the police arrive!
Ndaba Sibanda
