It was fast and ferociously crushing his …

The dog hardly barked, maybe a nocturnal intruder

also thought that it was a harmless, happy hound

which barely bite souls, but that was possibly

the most daring gaffe of his life as a thief.

The solitary occupant of the house, a lady

aged 85 woke up to a bizarre pleading bellow,

“Please, people help, I plead guilty, I’m ready

and willing to be arrested and sentenced.

Please, save me, it’s crushing my balls!”

Indeed it had latched straight onto his

private parcels, without the slightest

signal of being awake, aware or vicious

and drilled its teeth into them and was

not in the mood of letting go of the bite.

It was as if the dog were oblivious

to the sensitivity and delicateness

of the testicles, the pair of testes

which are enclosed within the scrotum,

because if he thought by blaring for dear life,

perhaps its owner would command it to release

its firm hold, its bite grip on him, then he had another

think coming, it was a territorial rage, he was a prowler,

sometimes prowlers pay big time before the police arrive!

Ndaba Sibanda