those who were once a part, a fragment

of the other, had to come to terms

with a development , a situation,

since situations are not always

static in this dynamic life

they were a part but they became geographically

apart, apart from that it appears they remained

emotionally inseparable, though distance

had indeed bodily separated them,

they cared for that magic coalescence

for it appears that the unimaginable

had landed ,ensued in style … imagine

two distinct continents, two countries

coupled, caressed and clinched

by two happy but hurt cores

that had heavily conjoined

into their heads and hearts

and decimated the differences

in tongue, time and topography

they met, maybe it was meet time, and …

bounteous bodies bellowed and beautified,

as bliss breezed and bewitched their hearts,

they who were dear and near to each other

after years of being apart, years of yearnings,

the lovely lovebirds spent six silly hot hours:

catching up, cruising

emotionally, bodily;

chatting, chipping,

coddling ,cuddling,

chuckling, chomping,

caring and even courting

in their heavenly and homely hideout

yet that was nowhere near enough time!