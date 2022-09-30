those who were once a part, a fragment
of the other, had to come to terms
with a development , a situation,
since situations are not always
static in this dynamic life
they were a part but they became geographically
apart, apart from that it appears they remained
emotionally inseparable, though distance
had indeed bodily separated them,
they cared for that magic coalescence
for it appears that the unimaginable
had landed ,ensued in style … imagine
two distinct continents, two countries
coupled, caressed and clinched
by two happy but hurt cores
that had heavily conjoined
into their heads and hearts
and decimated the differences
in tongue, time and topography
they met, maybe it was meet time, and …
bounteous bodies bellowed and beautified,
as bliss breezed and bewitched their hearts,
they who were dear and near to each other
after years of being apart, years of yearnings,
the lovely lovebirds spent six silly hot hours:
catching up, cruising
emotionally, bodily;
chatting, chipping,
coddling ,cuddling,
chuckling, chomping,
caring and even courting
in their heavenly and homely hideout
yet that was nowhere near enough time!
