Inner beauty is priceless

its twinkle is taintless

its hoot is humankind

its love is one of a kind

inner beauty is invaluable

its splash & sparkle ,silent & able

it is an oak wood which is yielded

from the solidest timber ever preserved

in general, it provides trust, temperature

moderation & is prized for real furniture,

groundwater recharge, water pollution

attenuation & air pollution reduction

like an oak tree, its heart is harvested

& invested in humanity, it`s cultivated

to weather moisture, rotting and decay

during different seasons & times, I say!

butted by lost winds & earths that are unclean,

inner beauty remains shiny, solid & evergreen,

it grows both in temperate & tropical climates,

a handsome heart heals medical ailments & mates

Fantastic Beyond Scholastic

The professor professed

possessing witlessness

over his student`s claims

that her relationship with him

was exceptionally complex

and often intimate and wily

Kindling And Kind Heart

Her heart is a hefty, happy hearth,

a fireplace blazes and plumps

the depths of her interior life

it glows and grows every day

as if fuelled and fanned

by some frantic firewood