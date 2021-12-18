Inner beauty is priceless
its twinkle is taintless
its hoot is humankind
its love is one of a kind
inner beauty is invaluable
its splash & sparkle ,silent & able
it is an oak wood which is yielded
from the solidest timber ever preserved
in general, it provides trust, temperature
moderation & is prized for real furniture,
groundwater recharge, water pollution
attenuation & air pollution reduction
like an oak tree, its heart is harvested
& invested in humanity, it`s cultivated
to weather moisture, rotting and decay
during different seasons & times, I say!
butted by lost winds & earths that are unclean,
inner beauty remains shiny, solid & evergreen,
it grows both in temperate & tropical climates,
a handsome heart heals medical ailments & mates
Fantastic Beyond Scholastic
The professor professed
possessing witlessness
over his student`s claims
that her relationship with him
was exceptionally complex
and often intimate and wily
Kindling And Kind Heart
Her heart is a hefty, happy hearth,
a fireplace blazes and plumps
the depths of her interior life
it glows and grows every day
as if fuelled and fanned
by some frantic firewood
