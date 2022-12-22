“An angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them … The angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people.’” – Luke 2:9-10*

These shepherds spent their lives carrying on traditions, caring for sheep in patterns established by previous generations. Their work went on day after day, in all seasons of the year, in heat and cold. There were no sick days or vacations. We can imagine how monotonous their lives could have seemed. They were not celebrities or considered important people. They were just shepherds who were taken for granted.

God supernaturally spoke to these men. An angel stood before them, his appearance electric. They were terrified even after the angel assured them that he brought a message of “great joy.”

Astonished, they heard an announcement of the birth of “a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” Amazingly, they were invited to witness this child, for this was an event for “all people,” even ordinary men like these shepherds.

What they saw must have been a glimpse of Heaven itself. They saw a multitude of angels praising God, giving Him glory. The sights and sounds must have been amazing. It was a place filled with worship, overwhelming in splendor, breathtaking.

As we celebrate the Christmas season, we can experience a glimpse of Heaven for ourselves. We can join in praising God when we realize that Jesus came to set all of us free. He gives every life meaning, even ordinary people like these shepherds. Jesus points us to the Father, so we can spend eternity with Him.

*Reflection Question:*

When do you feel like you’ve been given glimpses of Heaven?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for sending Jesus to be my Savior. Thank You for giving me meaning. I look forward to spending eternity with You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Luke 2