“For the despondent, every day brings trouble; for the happy heart, life is a continual feast.” – Proverbs 15:15 NLT

A recent study confirmed that pessimists are more likely to develop depression than those with a positive attitude. According to the study, some people react to distressing events with anxiety. And those people with a pessimistic attitude are more likely to yield to these emotions.

The Bible tells us that when we are depressed, everything can seem dark. But when our hearts are filled with joy, that darkness lifts. If we have glad hearts, all of life can feel like “a continual feast.” With this attitude, we experience God’s presence in everything we do. There is no need for anxiety, fear, or doubt. He can give us joy no matter what is going on in the world.

Do you feel pessimistic about the future? About your life? About world conditions? About problems you face? Do you doubt that you can trust God? Doubt can lead to a life filled with anxious thoughts and foreboding. But He can deliver us from doubt, anxiety, and depression. If we trust Him, He can fill our hearts with gladness.

Right now, the choice is yours. What is your attitude toward the events of your life? Don’t allow despair and anxiety to fill your heart but trust in God. He can take away your fears and doubts and replace them with hope. He can fill you with His Spirit and give you His joy.

*Reflection Question:*

What’s your current attitude toward life—anxiety or joy?

*Prayer*

Father, I pray You would give me a glad heart. Fill my heart with the joy of the Spirit. Take away my fears and doubts. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Proverbs 15