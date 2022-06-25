A Giving Heart

“Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver” 2 Corinthians 9:7 (NIV).

How do you give in your life today? There are so many different ways we can show care through giving. It does not have to be a gift of monetary compensation (although often it is). We can donate time to a worthy cause, or our expertise to a group in need. When you do these things, how do you feel?

It is important that we give with an open heart. A heart that does not have other motives outside of spreading joy and happiness. We need to be sure that our own hearts are willing as well. We shouldn’t feel the need to give more than we can be reasonably expected to!

If our hearts are not fully in our gift others are likely to see it. Even if they don’t we could ultimately do more harm than good for our own sake. Give not out of impulse or you may find regret later. But what other traps can we fall in to?

We must not give with the expectation of receiving something in return. Have you ever been gifted something and then immediately asked to return a favor? How did that feel? We don’t want to feel pressured to even scores or settle debts, so don’t look to put someone else in that position! While we likely returned the favor (and others would too) we don’t want to set that sort of standard.

Prayer:

“Lord, help me to be a more giving person. When I do give, Lord, please help me to be sure that the gifts I am giving are proper and fitting. Help me not to be reluctant in my choices, and help me not to impulsively give. Help me to give with a cheerful heart that expects nothing in return”.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

There are so many ways in which we can positively impact others with gifts. Work to ensure your heart is in the right place and joy is sure to follow. If there are programs or people you support now, think. Are you supporting them from a cheerful heart? Are there any changes you see fit?

Be Greatly Blessed!