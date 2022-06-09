Thursday, June 9, 2022
A fruit processing company is using indigenous technologies

Ken Ibenne

“UtterlyYum,” an agricultural and fruit processing company, has announced the launch of a new range of dry fruit goods as well as a new juice version.

Pineapple and Coconut juice version, Dried fruits and nuts fusion, Dried Pineapple, and Dried Pineapple and Coconut are the newest additions to the UtterlyYum product range.

UtterlyYum has been developing new goods to ensure that it can continue to provide high-quality fruit and agricultural products to meet the ever-increasing demand from clients.

Workable with fabricators in the nation to produce a working prototype machine for the processing of fresh coconut was part of the development process.

UtterlyYum’s engagement with local fabricators is part of the company’s mission to promoting homegrown science and technology as well as the commercialisation of agriculture in Nigeria while also providing consumers with high-quality, low-cost products.

Shola Adekoya, the Founder of Utterly Yum, commented on the launch of the new goods, the ingenuity behind them, and future projections:

“One of the problems we had as we prepared to begin production of our Pineapple and Coconut juice, Dried Pineapple and Coconut, and Dried Fruits and Nuts was the period between when we developed items and lead time for machinery import.” We’ve created three separate products that necessitate the use of fresh coconuts.”

“We’ve had to make innovation a basic part of our culture, and we’re continually asking if there’s a better way to do things.” I am convinced that as time goes on, we will witness further process improvements. We intend to develop a juice concentrate plant in Nigeria that will process inputs from Nigerian farms and sell it to Nigerians and the rest of the world.”

The latest coconut processing equipment, according to the company, is simple to use but previously only existed abroad, and that it safely eliminates a stage in the coconut production process, reducing the requirement for heat treatment of coconuts.

The machine is quickly becoming the standard for coconut-based food manufacturers, thanks to its energy-saving benefits, as processors continue to look for methods to cut their rising energy costs.

