In order to facilitate the payment of international bills, utilities, and obligations as well as to increase global financial participation, Tranzfar, a provider of international payment solutions focused on cross-border money transfers from European Union countries to Africa, has launched its newest innovative product, the “Freedom Bank Account,” in Nigeria.

Customers in Nigeria can open and maintain a foreign account with the Freedom Account to make quick transfers between United Kingdom bank accounts.

Mr. Bankole Eniola, the chairman of Tranzfar, stated that the company provides cross-border payment solutions to Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya from the United Kingdom, the United States, 27 member states of the European Union, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

According to him, the account was carefully created to enable residents of Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya the chance to conduct international banking in the more than 30 countries where Tranzfar currently has a presence.

Bankole went on to say that the goal is to make international payments simple and that the company is to become the top African financial technology platform in the world by offering cutting-edge digital financial solutions on behalf of African diaspora communities and customers around the world.

Ryan Romeo, the Chief Executive Officer of Tranzfar, stated that the company is committed to easing the financial hardships that Africans in Africa and the diaspora experience on a daily basis due to their limited financial accessibility and lack of access to essential financial amenities.

Romeo noted that the unstable exchange rate throughout the continent causes a significant and enlarged devaluation of people’s wealth and that Tranzfar is working to reintegrate Africans in the diaspora and provide them with the financial access they are currently denied.

According to him, the launch of the Freedom Bank Account will ensure the timely payment of responsibilities and bills incurred abroad and provide opportunities for greater financial engagement for both Africans living in Africa and those living in the diaspora.

Dr. Olusiji Sanya, the Chief Financial Officer of Tranzfar, stated that the company is subject to regulation by several financial regulatory organizations in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and other nations where they conduct business to ensure compliance and the safety of consumer cash.

According to him, Tranzfar is dedicated to creating a strong bridge between Africa and the rest of the globe through solid financial solutions and is still dedicated to the growth of the Nigerian financial system through quick, simple, and trustworthy services.