To live in a dysfunctional society is to die slowly as everything else malfunctions leaving one on the edge

of despair.

In many ways and quite astoundingly, the Giant of Africa has become the poster child of the countries

that are not working at the moment, and damningly do not look ready to work anytime soon.

Nigeria trudges into another election after the last cycle in 2019.Gratefully for a lot of people President

Muhammadu Buhari and his army of apologists are about to drink from the trough of oblivion that has

so gratefully given drink to other Nigeria presidents who failed to heed the lessons that the transience of

power always offers.

But these last days of a presidency that promised so much but has put out so little appear to be the

longest yet as spiraling crisis after spiraling crisis have formed the noose by which Nigeria appears set to

hang.

Fuel queues have since returned especially in Abuja and Lagos, winding away like venomous snakes. As if

that was not enough, a poorly planned naira redesign policy by the Central Bank have also left many

disgruntled Nigerians besieging commercial banks in desperate bids to get cash. The scarcity of the new

naira notes has since witnessed an uptick in conspiracy theories.

Many Nigerians have accused commercial banks of hoarding the new notes and selling them to

politicians while others have simply blamed the Central Bank of Nigeria for its disastrous planning and

policy. However what remains even louder than the whispers of the conspiracy theorists and their

theories are the very loud groans of Nigerians under a system seemingly fine-tuned to drive people to

distraction.

It all seems to have a thing or two to do with vote buying. The Central Bank has said that the naira

redesign was to preclude vote buying, terrorist financing among other things but an unprecedented

level of hardship, has Nigerians questioning the extent to which the policy is in their interest.

The elections are just around the corner and the ripples from a futuristic process of undeniable

importance are already upsetting many lives here. People are anxious, uncertain about a lot of things,

and quite edgy. A thick pall of frustration has settled on the country as desperate families desperately

try to navigate the hard times.

While the Supreme Court has ordered a temporary suspension of the ban on use of old notes, which

suspension is set to expire soon, people remain wary of using it for transactions.The Central Bank of

Nigeria has even been forced to acknowledge that the policy was poorly planned and implemented.

A lot of things in Nigeria have always been poorly planned. The country’s history is replete with

problems that have come about as a result of poor planning. Successive Nigerian governments have

shown a kind of cluelessness that does not conduce to proper planning. The net result is a country

where nothing has really worked.

Nigerians are right to be frustrated with everything that has happened in the country in the last eight

years and with everything that is happening even now. Nigerians do not deserve the frustration that

silently but insistently gnaws away at their lives. Nigerians deserve a country that works. It is the least

legacy they can bequeath to their unborn.

In the light of all these,the elections that are just around the corner offers an incredible opportunity to

Nigerians to put into office people who will offer the country the brightest chances of making

something out of its prodigious potentials.

Nigerians should elect only leaders that have shown by their antecedents that they can remain

relatively unblemished in a country swarming with corruption.

To drag Nigeria out of the pit into which it has been put by generations of thieving leaders, Nigerians

have no choice but to elect leaders who have previously shown that not all Nigerians are cut from the

same soiled waistcloth of wanton avarice and corruption.

To get their heads in the right places and to guarantee the best possible future for their children, access

to quality education will be key for Nigerians. To guarantee unfettered access to quality education,

Nigerians must choose only leaders that know the profoundly alchemical power of accessible and

affordable quality education because they have some themselves. Consequently, all those who peddle

dubious academic credentials must be roundly rejected.

It remains a tragedy of national proportions that even among Nigerians who have been sold for nothing

in the last eight years there remain those who would rather their chains remain.These people who are

unfortunately many want an entire country to remain in chains and in a land of deep darkness simply

because their chains guarantee that they can feed on scraps from their masters’ table.

It is not clear that all Nigerians realize it. But on February 25,2023 when Nigerians will go to the polls to

elect the man who would be president of the country for the next eight years, an indescribably

important lot will be cast over the future of the country. The way the lot falls will determine whether a

beleaguered country breaks up or begins to escape its woes.

Kene Obiezu,

keneobiezu@gmail.com

