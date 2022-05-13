A Divine Friendship

‘I shall not call you servants any longer, because the servant does not know what the master is doing; but I have called you friends, because I have made known to you everything that I have heard from my Father.’ (John 15:15)

Dearly beloved, what a wonderful friend we have in Jesus, don’t you agree?

He’s all that we can ask for in a friend.

He loves selflessly. He helps without any expectations of returns. He hears your gripes and complains. He laughs with you. Cries with you. He doesn’t judge you. He laid down His very life for us. And He rose again so that you too may live the abundant life He died to give you.

And yet, at the same time, He is the King of kings, the Lord of lords. He’s the one whom the winds and the waves listen to. He’s the one who hangs the star in the heavens.

How amazing that this same person, the Prince of Peace, the Lord of hosts, wants to have an intimate friendship with you?

To know your hopes and dreams. To share your burdens and carry your yoke.

To comfort you when you’re down. To lift you up when you’re weak. To simply be with you – because He cares for you.

Oh! What a friend we have in Jesus. How blessed are we to call Him our friend and brother!

Be Greatly Blessed

Prayer:

Father, thank you for the friendship we have with Jesus.

Not only is He our Lord and Savior, He’s also our intimate friend.

Your Word says, that we’re no longer servants, but friends.

What a beautiful, wonderful, divine friendship that is.

May we continually grow closer to each other.

How wonderful it is to be able to call Jesus our friend.

Help me and guide me, that I too, may be worthy enough to call myself Jesus’s friend.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Additional Thoughts:

Jesus chose us to be His friends! Can we possibly get our head around that?

This is a calling to live in a new type of relationship with Jesus. This is not a friendship that depends upon how I am feeling or what is in it for me.

This is not an invitation to be a distant acquaintance, or to have a casual connection on Sundays with Jesus, or merely to have a ‘oh yes I have heard of Jesus’ type of relationship.

Instead, we are chosen to come to know the Saviour intimately — a ‘lay our head on His breast and be ourselves in His presence’ type of relationship. This is a friendship that will outlast distance and time.

Yet there is even more.

Jesus invites us into the intimacy of the circle of friendship that exists between Himself, His Father and the Holy Spirit.

The friendship that Jesus offers us is the same He has shared from eternity within the Holy Trinity.

We are chosen to be part of this eternally woven companionship that binds Father, Son and Holy Spirit to each other. This Trinitarian relationship is built upon the principles we find that Jesus shared with his own disciples: love, trust, kindness, self-sacrifice, respect and faithfulness.

Jesus invites us to share in these same attributes with the Godhead and then extend these beyond this circle to those in the body of Christ and further afield.

Consider what new levels of growth our Heavenly Father might be calling us to explore in our relationship with Him and others. What hinders us from giving ourselves fully to this friendship?

Perhaps we have been hurt or let down in the past by others and hesitate to commit ourselves to this new relationship that Christ offers. This friendship is incomparable to any other we may have experienced. Christ reaches out inviting us into the most dynamic, life-giving, lasting friendship of all.

He’s the friend who’s always there. He’s the friend who’ll never let you down. He’s your friend – Jesus Christ.

Like this: Like Loading...