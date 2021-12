You love even though you don’t show

You hate, your actions show

As in there is confusion

You are driving what your heart is calling

Pursuing what it is driving

Keeping silent, while it [heart] is noisy/turbulent

Shutting your heart from [going] to a good prison

Opening it to a mad freedom

Giving so and so law

Changes at the opening door

Is this how you polish

Hearts are punished

Think anything, do or say nothing

Tomorrow won’t be hurting