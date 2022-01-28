The history of the liberation war
as fashioned by flatterers & fibbers
is as bad as an inedible, toxic dish,
a perfect pollutant, a poverty of truth,
sadly ,young students grow up on a diet
of the bigots’ and toadies’ nasty narrative.
