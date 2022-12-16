They seek re-election by all means possible
in spite of the fact that they are worn-out,
inept and overpriced pranksters and liabilities.
How can I have kind words for those who claim
to be in power in Southern Africa yet they plunge
their nations into power failures & perpetual poverty?
Their mouths & campaigns reek of unfulfilled pledges
as if they share ancestry with fibs and roguishness,
they have an acrimonious relationship with progress.
They fight with every fibre of their being to remain
in power so as to plunder and protect the corrupt,
for their appetite for power and looting is unappeasable.
If there is no major paradigm shift, if the wonky buses they
drive do not transform, the mere changing of a driver will not
guarantee a poor, pained passenger relief, safety and prosperity.
