They seek re-election by all means possible

in spite of the fact that they are worn-out,

inept and overpriced pranksters and liabilities.

How can I have kind words for those who claim

to be in power in Southern Africa yet they plunge

their nations into power failures & perpetual poverty?

Their mouths & campaigns reek of unfulfilled pledges

as if they share ancestry with fibs and roguishness,

they have an acrimonious relationship with progress.

They fight with every fibre of their being to remain

in power so as to plunder and protect the corrupt,

for their appetite for power and looting is unappeasable.

If there is no major paradigm shift, if the wonky buses they

drive do not transform, the mere changing of a driver will not

guarantee a poor, pained passenger relief, safety and prosperity.