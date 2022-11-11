Following the success of its Back-to-School campaign, United Capital Plc, one of Africa’s top investment banks and financial services providers, named Pharez Obioha, 11, the winner of its first-ever “A Day as CEO” contest.

The initiative, an extension of the campaign, was developed as one of the programs to honor the top performers in United Capital Plc’s ‘Money Savvy Kid’ financial literacy training for kids. The program was motivated by the need to instill in kids basic money management skills at a young age so that they will grow up to be financially responsible adults and contribute to the expansion of our economy.

Obioha received the exceptional chance to act as CEO of United Capital Plc for one day as the competition’s top finisher.

He was given a VIP tour of the company’s headquarters in Lagos as part of his new position, where he met with executive management and spoke with staff.

At the same venue, there was also a prize presentation event, when he received a N150,000 check to deposit in his United Capital Education Trust account, an investment fund with a primary focus on children’s welfare.

Oluwatosin Babafemi, the first runner-up, and Ayobami Arogundade, the second runner-up, each got N100,000.

Peter Ashade, Group CEO of United Capital Plc, remarked during his remarks at the occasion “Children are the future of tomorrow, so it is critical to confront financial literacy in our society from a foundational level, and that is the basis for this initiative. We are delighted to present these prizes to the children because it is our investment in their future, and we hope that this opportunity will inspire them to aim high and set lofty goals for themselves.”

He continued by saying that more than 1,000 entries from kids both domestically and internationally were received for the campaign. The participants’ attendance and performance at the workshop on financial literacy, their observance of the deadline for submissions, and their ownership of United Capital Education trust accounts—a feature that encouraged the use of the investment product—were taken into consideration when selecting the winners.