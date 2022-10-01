“Do not fear what you are about to suffer. Behold, the devil is about to cast some of you into prison, so that you will be tested, and you will have tribulation for ten days. Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life.” – *Revelation 2:10 NASB*

It is natural to focus on tangible things and rewards that can be seen, felt, and touched. God does promise rewards in this life and tells us that we Reap what we Sow. But the Bible also links the “crown of life ” with being “faithful until death.”

To understand God’s perspective, we need to remember that He is beyond time. He looks at our lives from eternity and wants us to realize that His rewards are far beyond our scope of linear time. In His perspective, even pain, suffering, and death play a part in helping to perfect us and prepare us to rule and reign.

The key to rewards in His Kingdom is to be “faithful until death.” This means that we must be faithful throughout every part of our lives. We must be faithful no matter how other people react to what we say or do, what we go through, or what price must be paid.

Our model is Jesus, whom God honored because He “emptied Himself, taking the form of a bond servant” and “humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross” (Philippians 2:6-10).

Do you want a crown of life? Do you want to receive all the blessings that God has in store for you? Then you need to be faithful. Faithful with your time, talent, and treasure. Faithful to be persistent and serve Him in every situation. Faithful to place Him first in your life.

*Prayer:*

Father, I want to be a faithful servant in everything I do. I dedicate my life to You. I seek Your Kingdom and Your righteousness. Use me to impact Souls for the Gospel. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

*Praying for a blessed life in this month of October. May the Good Lord open your eyes to all His leadings in your life to the end of the year in Jesus name.*